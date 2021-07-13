The Jackson County football program will host its "Friday Night Lights" camp Friday, July 23, from 8-10 p.m. at the new Panther Stadium located at 152 Jaxco Junction in Hoschton.
The event is free and open to third through seventh graders. The non-contact camp will be hosted by Jackson County coaches and players and will teach fundamentals.
All campers are asked to wear shorts and a t-shirt. Cleats are recommended but optional. Donations of Powerade and Gatorade "would be appreciated," according to organizers.
