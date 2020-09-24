The Jackson County girls’ basketball team’s biggest assist this year isn’t coming on the basketball court.
The Panthers, under new coach Christi Thomas, are working with iServe Ministries to help feed the hungry in the area. The team took part in their first food drive Sept. 12. Players began working at 6:45 a.m. and passed out approximately 30,000 pounds of food to 300 families by day’s end.
“It rained on us,” Thomas said. “My girls were still smiling. They talked to people. They prayed with people. They loaded up cars with food. It was a really great thing to see as a coach.”
Twenty-one Jackson County players, plus coaches, participated in the event.
“It means the world because leadership isn’t about being in charge and telling people what to do,” said Thomas, a former UGA star and former WNBA player. “Leadership is about serving those under you.
“That’s my goal is to teach them how to become great leaders and to be a part of the community. They want support from the community, and in order to get that, you have to support your community.”
Thomas had served the previous week for an organization in Atlanta, The Garden, distributing food to the homeless, and wanted to get her team involved, too.
She initially sought for her team to volunteer through that program when one of the Jackson County basketball parents, Michelle Harris, suggested a local volunteer opportunity through iServe Ministries.
“It just kind of was a God thing,” Thomas said. “It kind of worked out that way. When she mentioned it, I mentioned to her what I was trying to do, and we just put it together, and made it happen, and it was awesome.”
Thomas also said it was important for her players to see those who need help and how that help is extended.
“These kids sometimes need to see that some of these people are people that they know that are going through hard times, and it doesn’t define you, that you can be humble enough to ask for help and there are people that are going to be there to help them,” Thomas said. “I think it’s just a great lesson all the way around.”
Thomas said her team will probably work with iServe on a monthly basis. She also noted that iServe provides another program that distributes backpacks full of food to high school students. Jackson County High School in one of the schools served by the program.
“So, I think it would be really beneficial for our girls to pack backpacks for the people that they actually go to school with,” Thomas said. “So, I think that’s the next thing on our agenda, and the girls have already asked to go back and do the food drive, so, of course, we’re going to do that.”
For Thomas, having players give back to the community is part of her larger goal for the program.
“For these kids, I need them to understand that their identity doesn’t lie in basketball,” Thomas added. “It’s in the good works that you do.”
