Jackson County Comprehensive High School has hired former University of Georgia star and former WNBA player Christi Thomas as its next girls’ basketball coach.
The school announced the move via social media on Thursday night. She comes to Jackson County from Cherokee Bluff where she was an assistant girls’ basketball coach.
Thomas takes over for Julie McCutcheon, who stepped in as an interim coach during the 2019-20 season after the abrupt resignation of Aaron Schuck two games into the year.
Thomas starred for the University of Georgia from 2001-2004 under coach Andy Landers, earning all-SEC honors each season, before becoming the 12th pick of the 2004 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparx. Thomas spent seven seasons in the WNBA before playing overseas in Spain, Russia, Latvia, Italy, Turkey and Israel.
Thomas worked as a commentator for the SEC network before entering into coaching. She served as an assistant for Perimeter Christian Schools, the Cambridge High School feeder programs and Northview High School before spending two seasons on the staff at Flowery Branch, where she helped the Falcons reach back-to-back Final Fours (2017 and 2018).
Thomas is a former basketball star at Buford High School, where she graduated from in 2000. She was named Ms. Georgia Basketball that year. Thomas, who was inducted into the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of fame (2015), amassed 2,174 points in her prep career.
Her amateur career includes a gold medal as a member of Team USA’s U21 team in 2003.
