Here's a look at the Jackson Co. girls' golf team:
•Coach: Bryan Parker
•Returning starters: Allie Lyons (Sr.), Sarah Comer (Sr.), Mattie Rich (Jr.), Cora Pittman (So.)
•Other key contributors: Lauren Murphy (Sr.), Lillian Stover (Fr.)
•Strengths: Coach Bryan Parker pointed to the mental toughness of this year’s team, which returns four starters. “They continually impress me with their ability to push on when things get tough or don't go their way,” Parker said. “They pick each other up and are great young women.”
•Weaknesses: Jackson County doesn’t have much depth with only six players on the roster. “It is extremely important that we stay injury free and get the most out of each of our golfers,” Parker said.
•Area outlook: Parker is excited about his team’s opportunities in Area 3-AAA, an area that he said is loaded with talented teams. “We hope to battle each and every week to be one of the top teams,” Parker said. “We are excited about competing this year and trying to qualify for state.”
•Season outlook: Jackson County’s goal last year was to qualify for state, and that has not changed. The team fell nine strokes shy of qualifying last year. “This year’s team now understands what it takes to get there and has a desire to make that goal a reality,” Parker said. “We have a great group of young women this year, led by our two returning seniors, that are ready to get out and compete. I am excited for this year’s group of Jackson County High School's girl golfers.”
