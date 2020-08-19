The Panthers Diamond Club is holding a chicken sale to raise funds for the Jackson County High School softball team.
The following chicken packages are available for purchase:
•Breaded chicken tenders/strips, $10 per pound, $22 per case.
•Breaded nuggets, 10-pound case, $22 per case.
•hot and spicy wings, 10-pound case, $38 per case.
•breaded filets, 10-pound case, $22 per case.
•roasted wings, 10-pound case, $38 per case.
•spicy breaded filets, 10-pound case, $22 per case.
•barbecue wings, 10-pound case, $38 per case.
•breaded boneless wings, 10-pound case, $22 per case.
Orders are due by Sept. 4. Pick-up is scheduled for Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at the Jackson County High School softball field parking lot.
Payment options are cash, PayPal or check (made payable to the Panthers Diamond Club).
For more information, go to jcpantherathletics.org/2020/08/11/support-our-lady-panther-softball-team-chicken-fundraiser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.