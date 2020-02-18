A round-up of Jackson County spring sports:
SOCCER
Tuesday (Feb. 11)
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 6, MADISON CO. 2: Lindsey Fowler and Kassidy Gross scored two goals each as the Jackson County girls' soccer team won in non-region play.
Ivy Bell and Reagan Bewley added one goal each for the host Panthers.
Coach Matt Maier said his team needed to improve its conversion rate. It took 38 shots and 21 corner kicks against Madison County but finished with six goals.
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 2, MADISON CO. 1: Hunter Lumley and Ashton Parnell each scored one goal to lead the Panthers to a non-region win over visiting Madison County. Lumley scored in the 42nd minute, and Parnell followed with his goal in the 45th minute. Jackson County took 16 shots, 10 of which were on frame. Panther goalie Parker Garrison tallied 12 saves and broke up two passes.
Friday (Feb. 14)
•CLARKE CENTRAL 3, JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 1: Hunter Lumley scored in the 79th minute in a non-region loss at a showcase at the University of North Georgia. Panther goalie Parker Garrison recorded two saves and broke up two passes, while Tyler Nicklas had two saves and broke up four passes. Clarke Central attempted 15 shots, seven of which were on frame. The Gladiators recorded goals in the seventh minute, 26th minute and 45th minute.
TENNIS
Thursday (Feb. 15)
•FLOWERY BRANCH 5, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 0: The Jackson County girls were swept in a non-region loss to start the season, dropping each match in two sets.
•FLOWERY BRANCH 5, JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 0: The Panthers suffered two-set losses at all five positions on the road against the Falcons, whom Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks said “is stacked with some great players.”
