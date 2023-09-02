MJ Spurlin

Jackson County's M.J. Spurlin cuts toward the end zone on his game-winning 9-yard touchdown run in double overtime against Central Gwinnett. Spurlin rushed for 209 yards and scored five touchdown in a dominant performance. 

Jackson County answered one of its most gut-wrenching losses with one of its most elating wins, capping a whirlwind seven days for the Panthers.

M.J. Spurlin scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the second overtime period to lift Jackson County to a 32-26 win over the visiting Black Knights in a double overtime thriller Friday (Sept. 1). The Panthers (2-1) lost to Duluth 35-34 in two overtimes last Friday after leading by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.