Jackson County is scheduled to bump up from Class AAA to Class AAAA in the latest reclassification cycle, but the school will now seek to play up even further.
According to the agenda posted at ghsa.net for the Georgia High School Association's (GHSA) state classification committee meeting for Tuesday (Nov. 12), Jackson County is one of nine schools that have filed a request to move up in classification.
Jackson County has played in Class AAA since 2012.
Check back later as more details come available.
