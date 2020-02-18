A tough state tournament ended a memorable season on the wrestling mat for Jackson County.
With 66 team points, the Panthers placed 10th in Class AAA at the Thursday through Saturday (Feb. 13-15) traditional state tournament in Macon.
Coach Jason Powers said his team picked up some tough draws early in the brackets as five Panthers lost in the first round, making the three-day tournament an uphill climb.
“If you don’t win in that first round, that sets you up for a pretty tough wrestle-back rounds and that’s what happened to a couple of our kids,” he said. “They ran into some tough wrestle-back rounds and fell short of placement. So that hurt us on some points.”
Powers said this team tends to feed off the energy of a couple of wrestlers “getting hot” and reeling off wins. The opposite holds true, too, he said.
“If we get cold, that starts planting a little seed of doubt in each individual’s mind,” he said. “And I think that’s a little bit of what happened this weekend.”
Tyler Wester led the Panthers, who took 11 wrestlers to the state tournament, with a second-place finish in the Class AAA 195-pound division. He was edged 1-0 in the finals by Sonoraville’s Charlie Brown. Wester closed his career as a two-time state placer, having placed third last year.
“Making the state finals is nothing to frown about,” Powers said. “He had a tough match in the state finals, lost 1-0, but a really, really good season.”
Jackson County had four other placers: Aiden Giroux (third, 182), Nathan McArter (fifth, 138), Kaden Andreasen (sixth, 160) and Devonte Stephens (sixth, 220). Freshman Ramon Castillo (113) lost two 2-point matches to miss out on placing.
Powers said having five state placers and one finalist is normally “a fantastic year.”
“But considering the year we had this year, it's just not exactly what we were looking for,” Powers said. “But I’m still extremely proud of these kids and how hard they battled all year long.
Meanwhile, Raven Cook (third, 132) and Bre Lumley (fourth, 172) placed in the girls’ tournament as Jackson County continues to grow its female wrestling program.
Powers said he was proud of Cook placing high as a freshman, avenging a loss from sectionals in the consolation finals in doing so, and Lumley for finishing her career as a two-time state placer. Four others came one round short of placing in the girls' tournament.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls’ program in where we’re progressing and what we’re doing and looking forward to the next couple of years,” Powers said. “Hopefully, the GHSA will continue to promote girls’ wrestling and continue to make it bigger and better, and hopefully, we can find more and more girls’ tournaments to get into.”
For the boys, Giroux delivered a win in the consolation finals with a sudden-death victory over North Hall’s Logan Hawthorne. He closed his career as two-time state placer (with third- and sixth-place finishes).
“Him coming back and getting third was phenomenal,” Powers said.
Andreasen and Stephens both sustained injuries in their semifinals matches, which ended up costing the Panthers team points. Andreasen forfeited his final three matches, while Stephens forfeited his fifth-place match.
Andreasen finished as two-time state placer (with third- and sixth-place finishes), while Stephens was a three-time state placer (with first, fourth and sixth-place finishes).
Nathan McArter ended his year with a school-record 49 pins in one season. He won his fifth-place match by avenging a loss to Stone Mountain’s David Allen, who beat him at sectionals. It was McArter’s first podium finish.
“He was able to fight through some illness toward the end here to be honest with you to be able to find his way onto the podium,” Powers said. “We overcame a lot of adversity through the postseason.”
Jackson County’s 10th-place finish came in what Powers called a very even field in Class AAA.
This year’s team’s body of work included seven-tournament championships, its first traditional area title since 1999 and a third-place finish at the state duals. Multiple wrestlers posted at least 50 wins on the season.
“I told them going in (to state) that one tournament can’t define you,” Powers said. “I think as a body of work, everything we did this year, and over the last four years, this group has just been a lot of fun to coach, a lot of huge personalities … This group is extremely close, and they’re still extremely close even after the season is over with.”
As Jackson County graduates this senior class, it will look to younger talent to carry on the success of the program as the Panthers will move up to Class AAAAA next year.
“Five-A is going to have a lot of really solid teams in it without a shadow of a doubt,” Powers said.
He added that the team’s new 8-AAAAA region will be similar to 8-AAA with the level of competition.
“I think we will compete extremely well at the region level, which gives you the opportunity to compete at a state level,” he said.
