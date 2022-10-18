The Jackson County Panthers softball team recently punched their ticket to advance to the Super Regionals. The Panthers finished the regular season off 13-12 and 10-8 in region play.
Jackson County’s post game season appearance came down to the last few games of the season. The Panthers defeated Lanier in both games of a double-header to secure their spot in the Supers.
