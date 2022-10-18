IMG_9483.JPG

Maliah Lee exiting the circle after a great inning for the Panthers.

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Jackson County Panthers softball team recently punched their ticket to advance to the Super Regionals. The Panthers finished the regular season off 13-12 and 10-8 in region play.

Jackson County’s post game season appearance came down to the last few games of the season. The Panthers defeated Lanier in both games of a double-header to secure their spot in the Supers.

