The Jackson County Boys and Girls Cross Country team is off to a great start after competing in their first meet of the season on Aug. 20th. Erin O’Brien led the girls team by placing second overall and coming in with a personal best time of 20:39. The girls also placed fifth out of 12 teams. Brody Wooten led the boys team with a 36th place overall and a time of 18:59.

