The Jackson County Panthers are currently coming off of a bye week before taking on the 9-0 Gainesville Red Elephants. The Panthers are 3-6 on the season and 2-3 in region play. Jackson County fell short of making it to the Region 8 AAAAAAA post season.
The upcoming game against the Red Elephants is huge for the Panthers. The Panthers are hopeful to add on one more region win before the season concludes.
M.J. Spurlin leads the team on offense with 895 yards. Quarterback Chase Berrong has 217 rushing yards and 1400 passing yards coming in with 1,617 yards on the season. Markel Oliver leads the offense in receiving yards with 341.
Peyton Scott leads the defense with 83 total tackles on the season. 82 of those tackles are solo and only one of them was assisted. Jesse Coombs leads the team with 7.0 sacks on the season.
The Panthers will conclude their season on the road Friday, Nov. 4 against the Gainesville Red Elephants in Gainesville, Georgia.
