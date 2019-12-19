When Breanna Lumley’s mother learned last year that her daughter wanted to join Jackson County’s girls’ wrestling team, she was not a fan of the idea.
“She was like, ‘Are you crazy?’” Lumley said.
But it didn’t take long for her mother to be won over by the sport and the thought of her daughter competing in it.
“She came to a few matches, and she was like, ‘This is really cool.’”
More than a few girls at Jackson County have found the sport to be cool.
Last year, the girls’ wrestling team debuted with six members and has gained a foothold in Year 2. The girls’ program has more than doubled in numbers with 13 wrestlers now and earned its first tournament trophy with a win at North Atlanta High School on Dec. 7.
“It was a great experience especially for the girls to realize that they can do this,” girls’ coach Melissa Krause said, “and this is something they can achieve as females and go out there and show the world that they’re great, great kids, great athletes and have hearts bigger than I’ve seen in most athletes.”
Females have wrestled against boys for years, and the number of female high school wrestlers in the state is growing — so much that the Georgia High School Association held its first ever girls’ state tournament last year.
But girls-only high school teams have only been formed more recently and are not widespread. Lumley said she was “shocked” last year when Jackson County announced it would field a girls’ team.
“Because no schools around us do have that,” Lumley said.
For Lumley, who plays soccer, wrestling wasn’t on her radar. But she was talked into it when the girls’ team was offered and has grown to enjoy the training demanded of a wrestler.
“It brings your mind to different places as far as level of intensity goes,” Lumley said.
Lumley said the mental grind can be the toughest challenge as a wrestler, though there’s a reward that comes when fighting through those barriers.
“I’ve walked out of here (practice) losing three or four pounds in practice just because I was able to set my problems outside, away, and be able to come in here and do everything I need to do,” Lumley said. “I think that’s one thing that’s great about this sport is that it kind of allows you to forget everything. I don’t think there’s many sports like that.”
“It’s not like you’re taking your anger out on other people,” Lumley added. “You’re just kind of releasing all your anxiety and your emotions.”
Montgomery Garland — also a Jackson County soccer player — wasn’t so sure about joining the girls’ wrestling team last year. In fact, she was “a little weary about it.”
“I was like, ‘That’s a little weird.’ I wouldn’t think that girls would actually wrestle,” Garland said.
But she’d done boxing training in the past, and warmed to the idea of competing in a combat sport.
“So, I decided ‘Hey, why not?’” Garland said.
Garland — who qualified for state last year at 136 pounds — ended up loving wrestling for similar reasons as Lumley.
“I like being pushed to my limits,” Garland said. “And with soccer, you have a lot of endurance and stuff, but this is a different type of conditioning, and it takes a lot more out of your body than soccer does and all the other sports that I’ve tried.”
COACHING THE GIRLS
Krause, the team’s coach, had no experience with wrestling prior to taking on her role but did grow up in California with a brother who was a high school wrestler.
“He used to roll me up and pin me,” Krause said. “He was like 10 times bigger than I was.”
Still, Krause found wrestling fascinating, but never competed (no girls’ team existed at her high school, and she played other sports). But an opportunity to finally get involved with wrestling came about when boys’ coach Jason Powers asked Krause to head up the new girls’ program last year.
“I thought it would be really cool to be part of the first girls’ program,” Krause said. “And now here I am. I fell in love with the sport.”
Krause said the girls-only team has provided female athletes with an interest in wrestling — similar to what she had while growing up — a chance to do so against other girls.
“It’s definitely peaked more interest for the girls because a lot of girls they — I don’t blame them — they don’t want to wrestle with a boy, and the boys don’t really like to wrestle against the girls either, and it’s understandable,” Krause said.
With her team in its second year, Krause said her wrestlers are growing “by leaps and bounds” with their skills. They practice hard, ask questions and seek the advice of all coaches in the wrestling room, and even that of the male wrestlers, to improve their technique. Krause said having the boys’ and girls’ programs share a practice time and space is a plus.
“Yes, it does help having us all here because, wrestling, you really become a family,” Krause said, “because it is an individual sport, but you’re still a team and you’re still a family and you’re still growing with each other and willing to help one another out, which is really cool.”
The girls’ program put together a solid debut last year, sending five of its six members to the state-tournament mats in Macon. But these Panthers hope for even better results this year come February.
Lumley was the Panthers’ top finisher last season with her third-place showing and has her sights set on a state title as a senior. She has two first-place finishes and one second-place finish to her credit so far this season in tournaments.
Meanwhile, Krause said Garland, also a senior, has shown phenomenal growth this year as she hopes to improve upon last year’s state performance. Garland has two wins and a third-place showing so far this year.
Krause said Garland’s strides this year are due in part to going up against one of the program’s rising talents, freshman Raven Cook, each day in practice. Cook was one of the top wrestlers — boy or girl — on West Jackson’s Middle School team last year. Cook, who has two first-place finishes and a second-place finish this season, has skill and experience, having come up through the USA program and wrestled on a club team during the summer.
“She’s got a bright future as a wrestler — only a freshman,” Krause said.
The coach also pointed to a promising eighth grader, Roxy Bennett, who receives additional training outside practices at Jackson County.
“She’s been fun to watch,” Krause said.
Jackson County has benefitted, as well, from junior move-in Dawnasia Burk, who has notched two first-place finishes and a second-place finish in tournaments so far. She’s not eligible for the state tournament this year due to her transfer but could make noise at the state-level next year.
SUPPORT FOR THE SPORT
Lumley said she’s received nothing but encouraging feedback from peers in her year-plus as a wrestler.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” Lumley said.
Still, some outside wrestling room might not be aware of the preparation required for wrestlers.
“I think that they don’t really realize what we do have to go through in order to be good at this sport,” Lumley said.
Like Lumley, Garland said friends have been very supportive and are eager to see the girls’ team’s return to the home mats this weekend (The team hosts its invitational tournament Saturday).
“They think it’s really cool that I’m doing this, and I figured that I would have some judgment but there hasn’t been judgment at all,” she said.
Garland was asked about the judgment she had anticipated.
“Like negative, mostly, because girls wrestling, that’s just a little strange having to wear those outfits (the wrestling singlets) out there,” Garland explained. “It takes a lot of guts, actually, so I’m proud of all these girls out there, putting themselves out there in front of a crowd and making themselves uncomfortable and pushing themselves to their limits.”
Meanwhile, Lumley said support for one another within the team is strong. The bonds she’s built with her fellow female wrestlers have been among the most rewarding aspects of taking up the sport.
“We all get along, and we never really have any issues as far as drama goes or anything,” Lumley said.
PUSH FOR STATE
Lumley’s time as a wrestler will end in a couple of months as she has no plans to pursue the sport in college. She already has other plans past graduation. Her time to win is now.
“I’m definitely going to miss it, but my goal for this year is, of course, to win state,” Lumley said.
She added that the goal “is completely doable.”
“I just have to keep working,” Lumley said. “There’s many girls on the team that can place at state if not win state.”
Garland considered looking into wrestling scholarships, but decided to pursue college soccer opportunities instead because she said she’s better on the pitch than on the mat.
Still, she has unfinished business as a wrestler, too.
Saying she’s a more aggressive and smarter wrestler with a year under her belt, Garland wants to advance deeper in the state bracket this February after not placing last year.
“I want to go farther,” Garland said. “I think I was more scared than anything last year.”
A TOURNAMENT OF THEIR OWN
Though reaching the state tournament is the overarching goal for these wrestlers, the regular season continues this weekend with one of the biggest showcase moments of the year for them.
The Jackson County girls will host their second-annual girls-only tournament Saturday (Dec. 21) when about a dozen girls’ teams will descend on Panther Indoor Stadium.
Krause said spectators will see a group of wrestlers that go to battle.
“The girls are very excited to be at home and have our home crowd come and cheer them on and see what this really is … These girls go out and they fight,” Krause said. “It is a war on the mat, and each one of them take it to the line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.