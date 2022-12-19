HOSCHTON — The Jackson County Board of Education approved the hiring of Korey Mobbs as the new head football coach at Jackson County High School during a called meeting on Monday. Mobbs will officially begin his tenure with the Panthers effective Jan. 3, 2023.
“After going through an extremely thorough search process, we are excited to announce Korey Mobbs as our next head football coach,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “Coach Mobbs not only has the ability to immediately impact our football program within our school, but he also has a clear vision of how we will construct a top to bottom football program that will positively impact the West Jackson community for years to come.”
Mobbs has served as a head football coach since 2014. He spent seven years as the head coach of Lanier High School in Gwinnett County before spending the past two seasons at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.
During his tenure with the Longhorns, Mobbs posted a 58-22 record. He led the Longhorns to six playoff appearances in seven seasons to go along with two region championships. His only non-playoff season was in 2020, when the season was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the Class 6A level, Mobbs led the Longhorns to the 2018 state semifinals with a 10-4 record.
During his six playoff seasons at Lanier, Mobbs’ teams averaged over 25 points per game and held opponents to an average of just 17.
“I am extremely excited about living in and working with the West Jackson community,” Mobbs said. “I cannot wait to get to work on building this Jackson County football program into a premier program in the state. We are going to play a brand of football that is physical and fun to watch. We are going to build on the foundation that is already here and grow these players into the best men we can, while also playing a brand of football that the entire Jackson County community can be proud of for years to come.”
Mobbs takes over a Panther program that will enter its second season at the Class 6A level and will get his first opportunity to step onto the football field with the team during spring practice this upcoming spring. The Panthers kick off the 2023 season when they host Dawson County on Aug. 18 at Panther Stadium.
Mobbs and his wife, Mary, have three children, Ruby (12), Knox (10) and Liza (4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.