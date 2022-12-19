B60A0580.jpeg

Pictured above is Korey Mobbs, new head football coach at Jackson County High School.

 Submitted photo.

HOSCHTON — The Jackson County Board of Education approved the hiring of Korey Mobbs as the new head football coach at Jackson County High School during a called meeting on Monday. Mobbs will officially begin his tenure with the Panthers effective Jan. 3, 2023.

“After going through an extremely thorough search process, we are excited to announce Korey Mobbs as our next head football coach,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “Coach Mobbs not only has the ability to immediately impact our football program within our school, but he also has a clear vision of how we will construct a top to bottom football program that will positively impact the West Jackson community for years to come.”

