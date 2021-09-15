ROME, GEORGIA – When football seems to dominate the landscape around the weekends in the fall, local youth mountain bike teams take to the trails in friendly competition around the state. The Jackson County High School Mountain Bike team competes in the Georgia Cycling Association, and recently completed its first race of the year at Kingston Downs near Rome, Georgia.
“It's always a great time to be back to racing in the fall," head coach and JCHS teacher Zach Taylor said. "After a modified season due to COVID-19, our athletes and coaches are ready to get back to not only racing, but seeing their league friends and socializing with them as well. Its a community that continues to grow by leaps and bounds every year.”
The team placed seventh at Kingston Downs out of thirty-six teams around the state of Georgia with two riders earning a spot on the podium. Caleb Bowers finished 2nd in the Freshman category of over 90 riders and Nate Hitt finished 3rd out of 165 riders in the JV2 category. Katelyn Howard finished just outside the top ten in the JV2 category that saw a staggering 45 female riders from grades 10-12.
“These young people work extremely hard and we are very proud of them," Taylor said. "All of our athletes show a lot of grit and determination to finish their respective races. Our team philosophy focuses on achieving personal goals and team goals. It's remarkable to see young people supporting and encouraging their peers.”
The Jackson County team started in 2018 with 12 riders and has since grown to 20 with almost every grade level from grades 6-12 represented. The focus is on youth development, but with a twist of friendly and sporting competition.
“ n these unprecedented times, its incredibly important to give our athletes the opportunity to compete and interact with each other to improve themselves both physically and mentally," Taylor said. "What makes our sport different is that the coaches have to ride with the kids. There is no sideline to coach from, and every kid gets to participate and compete if they choose to.
"We have a great group of young men and women from Jackson County High School and West Jackson Middle School who enjoy learning something new and competing in the sport. Our female athletes have been competitive as well as they have earned several top awards and finishes in the previous years.”
All students in grades from rising 6th grade to 12 grade who attend a Jackson County School on the westside can participate on the team, and there are no tryouts. Check out www.GeorgiaCycling.Org for more details or contact Coach Taylor at ZTaylor@JCSS.us
Their next race is September 24-25th at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth
