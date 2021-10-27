WATKINSVILLE - The “Queen Race” of the 2021 season was held at Oconee Heritage Park on October 23-24 for race four of the Georgia Cycling Association 2021 season. The Jackson County mountain bike team once again took third overall in a solid field of competitors
The team result came down to the wire and a photo finish capped off the action in Watkinsville.
On Saturday (Oct. 23), the middle school team took to the 4.6 mile course with Turner McDowell leading the charge finishing sixth in the 7th grade race with Kayla Boebel and Eric Tripson improving their race finishes.
“Our Middle School Riders are a great group of kids," said head coach Zach Taylor. "My goal for them has always been to have fun and challenge yourself to try new things."
Eric Tripson, an 8th grader said “the course was hard, but it was fun. It wasn't as tough as I thought.”
High School action kicked off Sunday (Oct. 24) with the JV2 Category. Riders Louie Schramm and Nate Hitt finished second and fourth respectively with the race for first and second being decided on a photo finish with less than a wheel being the deciding factor.
Nate Hitt said “this race was a great race to bounce back after having a flat tire in Race 3.”
Caleb Bowers led the charge in the Freshman boys category driving the pace, but was caught close to the finish and had to settle for third. On the other side of the Freshman race, Seven Merrit, a new rider to the team sacrificed his race effort to help a rider on another team who was injured.
“It was the right thing to do," Merrit said. "I wasn’t just going to leave him there.”
Although he wasn't able to finish his two laps, the coaches were proud of his sportsmanship.
“That is what we teach our riders" said assistant coach Randy Murphy. "You always make sure a rider is ok on the trail and can get to help. It's about looking out for each other no matter what."
On the girls side, the team needed a top ten finish in the girls category to have a chance at the team podium, and Freshman Anna Holley delivered on that effort. She finished eighth in a stacked freshman field.
Anna said, “I'm glad I was able to have a strong finish after the last race. It was a hard course, but everyone out there was struggling.”
With the results from Sunday, the team set a school record for total number of team points earning 1,884 points edging Lassiter High School by seven points to take third place.
“In mountain biking, the sport is really a game of inches and time” Taylor said. “If one rider came in at a lower position than they were, we would have been on the outside looking in. at the overall team result. This puts us in a great position going into the last race with us sitting 4th overall for the season.
The race season concludes in Milledgeville on November 13-14 at the Peach State Championships. Seniors Katelyn Howard, Michael Howard, and Nick Peck look to close out their Mountain Bike careers at Bartram Forest.
