Jackson County football

The Jackson County High School football team opens its six-game region schedule Friday (Sept. 15) on the road at North Forsyth. 

The Jackson County High School football team looks to bounce back in a big way from its toughest outing of the season.

The Panthers (2-2) will travel to North Forsyth Friday (Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.) to take on North Forsyth in their Region 8-AAAAAA opener following a 56-14 setback against Mountain View last week. Jackson County trailed just 21-14 at the half.

