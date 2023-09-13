The Jackson County High School football team looks to bounce back in a big way from its toughest outing of the season.
The Panthers (2-2) will travel to North Forsyth Friday (Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.) to take on North Forsyth in their Region 8-AAAAAA opener following a 56-14 setback against Mountain View last week. Jackson County trailed just 21-14 at the half.
While last week’s game — particularly the second half — didn’t unfold as the Panthers wanted, Jackson County can now focus on a march toward the state playoffs with region play opening Friday. The top four teams at regular season’s end will qualify for the Class AAAAAA postseason.
The Panthers enter region play averaging 211 rushing yards per contest behind senior running back M.J. Spurlin, who has racked up 616 yards in four games with nine touchdowns. Spurlin has gained at least 100 yards on the ground each game this season.
Meanwhile, Jaydan Hibbert continues to be Jackson County’s top receiving target with 193 yards on 16 catches.
The Panthers will face a North Forsyth team that’s off to a 1-3 but has suffered close losses the past two weeks, falling to West Forsyth 17-14 on Sept. 1 and Creekview 24-21 on Sept. 8.
The Raiders, who went 8-4 last year, are led by junior quarterback Elijah Seaney, who is a threat to both run and pass. He has thrown for 355 yards on 46-of-82 passing and rushed for 226 yards on just 22 carries for an average of 10.3 yards per attempt. He is North Forsyth’s second-leading rusher behind sophomore Darron Perry, who has 310 yards on 55 carries.
Friday’s game is only the second meeting between the two programs, with the first coming last year in the Panthers’ 14-3 loss.
