The Jackson County Panthers snapped their three-game loss streak Friday evening against the Apalachee Wildcats 28-10 Harold Harrison Stadium.
The Panthers hopped on the board first with a touchdown from MJ Spurlin. The Wildcats were unable to score in the first quarter and the Panthers led 7-0.
Early into the second quarter the Wildcats had a huge 50-yard run resulting in a touchdown bringing the score to 7-7. The Jackson County offense acted back fast and Spurlin lined up in the wildcat formation to put seven more on the board for the Panthers.
The score remained 14-7 until time was getting close to expiring. Just as the scoreboard sounded the Wildcats picked a field goal to bring the score to 14-10 going into half.
In the third quarter Spurlin lined up in the wildcat formation once again and put another seven on the board for the Panthers. Nothing happened for the Wildcats in the third quarter and the Panthers led 21-10 going into the final quarter.
Late in the fourth quarterback Chase Berrong passed the ball to Jaydan Hibbert for another Panther touchdown. The Wildcat defense was no match for the Panther offense Friday night.
Berrong went 17 for 27 with 173 yards on the night. Spurlin had 22 carries for 151 yards against the Wildcats. Hibbert received the ball six times for 63 yards. Spurlin led the offense with three touchdowns and was a huge contributor for the Panthers win. Spurlin was seen taking many snaps throughout the night directly from the center for the majority of his runs. Hibbert had one touchdown for the night.
