The Jackson County Panthers ended their season after falling short in their Super Regional at Pope High School. The Panthers lost to Newnan in the first game 11-3. Jackson County then turned around and took on the 31-1 Pope High School Greyhounds. The Panthers fell short to the Greyhounds in a close one 3-1. The Panthers finished off their season 13-14 overall.
