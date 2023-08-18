The Jackson County High School volleyball team is off to a 10-0 start following a pair of road wins in Gwinnett County Thursday (Aug. 17) night.
The Panthers rolled past host Mountain View 25-8, 25-15 and beat Seckinger 25-20, 25-13 to remain perfect.
In Jackson County’s win over Mountain View, Paisley Gillespie finished with 10 kills and six digs, while Ruthie Fowler totaled five kills and nine digs. Sydney McCutcheon had 19 assists.
Against Seckinger, Gillespie and Fowler each tallied eight kills, and Gillespie and McCutcheon each recorded seven digs. McCutcheon finished with 17 assists.
Two days earlier, Jackson County nabbed its first region win with a three-set domination of Shiloh (25-11, 25-9 and 25-6) on the road.
Gillespie registered 10 kills, nine aces and three digs to lead the effort. Fowler finished with seven kills and six digs, while McCutcheon recorded 20 assists and five aces.
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday (Aug. 22, 5 p.m.) at home against region opponent Habersham Central.
