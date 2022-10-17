The Jackson County Panthers are coming off of a bye week. The Panthers will be back in action Friday Oct. 21 in a huge must-win region game against the Lanier Longhorns.
The Panthers are currently 3-5 on the season and are 2-2 in region play putting them fourth in Region 8 6A.
The Panther offense must score early and often during Friday’s contest and the defense must play lights out at all times.
Quarterback Chase Berrong must continue to lead his team at all cost. Berrong currently is 116 of 229 for 1,262 yards thus far this season. MJ Spurlin is a key rusher for the Panthers offense and currently has 643 rushing yards on the season. Markel Oliver is a key wide receiver for the offense and currently has 237 yards on the season. Jaydan Hibbert is not far behind with 233.
Peyton Scott leads the defense with 77 solo tackles and one assisted tackle with 78 tackles on the season as of Oct. 17. Jesse Combs leads the defense with six sacks on the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
