Jim Gassman was approved as the new varsity wrestling coach at Jackson County High School during a Board of Education work session last Thursday (May 4), according to a press release from the school.
Gassman currently serves as the head wrestling coach at Mountain View High School.
“I am delighted with the hiring of Jim Gassman as our wrestling coach,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “As an individual, he embodies all that we admire at Jackson County High School. As a coach, he has the experience and knowledge to take the reins of an already great program and continue that legacy.”
“Replacing somebody like Jason Powers is not easy,” Hayes continued, “but I feel that we found the best person to fill his shoes that we possibly could have found.”
Gassman will replace current varsity coach Jason Powers, who will be stepping away from the program to serve as an assistant principal at West Jackson Middle School next school year.
Gassman started the Mountain View program in 2009 and helped lead the Bears to 275 dual victories, 53 regional dual wins, 11 region championships, three Gwinnett County Tournament Championships. Gassman has coached 45 wrestlers who have become state placers and six who have won state championships. Gassman was selected as the GACA Region Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.
Gassman says he is elated to be taking over a well-established program at Jackson County High School, a community that he and his family live in.
"My family and I are excited to begin our new journey in the Jackson County High School community,” Gassman said. “We have lived in the community for the past two years and have enjoyed the new friendships in that time. With regards to the wrestling program, Coach Powers has done an outstanding job leading the wrestling program for the past 16 years.
“There are few wrestling programs in the state of Georgia that are as equipped for success as the Jackson County wrestling program, and I aim to continue helping the wrestlers in the community succeed athletically and academically.”
Gassman is a graduate of Collins Hill High School where he was a two-time county champion. He attended the University of Georgia where he competed in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association and won the 1998 National Championship in the 118-pound division. Gassman graduated from UGA with a pair of degrees, Exercise Science and Health/PE, and holds a Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama.
Gassman and his wife Monica have two daughters, Hannah and Elizabeth.
