Sole Bailey - 100m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles (Region Champion in both)
Girls 4x100m - Ava Borah, Angel Mattox, Alivia Harrell, Jalyn Robinson (Region Champions)
Girls 4x200m - Angel Mattox, Jalyn Robinson, Sole Bailey, Kamryn Shaw-Foreman (Region Champions)
Jalyn Robinson 100m - (4th in Region)
Jaret Douglas 100m - (3rd in Region) and 200m (4th in Region)
The Panthers will compete at Apalachee High School this upcoming Saturday (Apr. 6) for a chance to make it to State.
