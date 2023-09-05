The Jackson County High School softball team earned a pair of region victories last week, splitting a doubleheader against reigning region champion Apalachee and earning a single-game victory on the road at Habersham Central.
With the victories, the Panthers now stand at 6-4 overall on the season and 2-1 in region play.
Jackson County hosts North Forsyth on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m., before a doubleheader on the road at Gainesville on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Following a 7-3 loss in game 1 against Apalachee last week, the Panthers earned a 7-4 victory behind a complete game from Emery Shiffman in the circle. Senior Audrianna Lindquist drove home two runs and scored another at the plate, while fellow senior Kylen Hewell drove in a run in the win.
Against Habersham Central, the Panthers took a 4-1 lead into the bottom half of the sixth inning before withstanding a two-run comeback bid by Habersham, claiming a 4-3 region victory.
Senior Raeghan Thompson was 2-for-4 in the win, driving home a run and Marley Grounds was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hewell and junior Katelyn Czetnar also drove in a run in the victory.
Senior Maegan Brownlee earned the victory in the circle, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts in the victory.
