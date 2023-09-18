JCHS softball

Jackson County’s Siearra Townley moves on the base paths during a recent game.

Jackson County’s softball team is coming off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory of the Lanier Longhorns last Thursday, riding the momentum into a critical part of the season ahead.

The Lady Panthers improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in region play. JCHS has 13 region contests remaining to close out the 2023 regular season.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.