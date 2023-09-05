The Jackson County High School volleyball team pushed its record to 19-1 with three more wins as it nears a pivotal region matchup with North Forsyth next week.
The Panthers rolled past Archer (25-20, 25-19), Mountain View (25-13, 25-8) and Madison County (25-11, 25-15, 25-15) last week.
Ruthie Fowler led the Panthers over Archer with 13 kills. Paisley Gillespie added eight kills and 16 digs. Sydney McCutcheon recorded a double-double with 18 assists and 10 digs.
Allyson Page tallied 10 kills in the lopsided win over Mountain View. Gillespie had seven digs, and McCutcheon finished with 17 assists.
Paisley Gillespie sparked Jackson County with 12 kills against Madison County. Andrea Seagraves, Ava Lesniak and Fowler all recorded seven assists. McCutcheon totaled 18 assists.
The Panthers have a Thursday (Sept. 7, 6 p.m.) match at Apalachee before a matchup with co-region leader North Forsyth. The two teams are undefeated in region play and will collide Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 6 p.m. at North Forsyth (15-8).
Jackson County defeated North Forsyth for the region title last year, but the Raiders ended up advancing to the Class AAAAAA semifinals.
