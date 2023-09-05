Panthers celebrate

The Jackson County High School volleyball team has moved to 19-1. It will face Apalachee Thursday (Sept. 7) and North Forsyth (Sept. 12). Both matches are road contests.

The Jackson County High School volleyball team pushed its record to 19-1 with three more wins as it nears a pivotal region matchup with North Forsyth next week.

The Panthers rolled past Archer (25-20, 25-19), Mountain View (25-13, 25-8) and Madison County (25-11, 25-15, 25-15) last week.

