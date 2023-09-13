Jackson County High School’s volleyball team improved to 20-1 on the season with a 3-1 victory over region opponent Apalachee last week.
The Lady Panthers’ match on Sept. 12 was one of the most-highly anticipated matches of the season, when they visited North Forsyth (results will be posted online). The Lady Panthers defeated North Forsyth in the Region 8 championship last season and both entered the match with undefeated records in region play. JCHS faces non-region power Mill Creek on Sept. 14.
Against Apalachee, the Lady Panthers secured a dominant 25-9 score in the first set before dropping the second set 25-22. The set loss was just the Lady Panthers’ fourth dropped set this entire season.
The Panthers then stormed back in the third and fourth sets, securing 25-20 and 25-14 wins to earn the match victory. In the match, senior Sydney McCutcheon had 37 assists and a team-best 21 digs. Ruthie Fowler had 18 kills, while Paisley Gillespie had 16 kills.
Ranked sixth in Class AAAAAA, the Lady Panthers have been dominant this season. Gillespie leads the team with 183 kills, 132 digs and 36 serving aces. McCutcheon has a team-high 395 assists, while Ava Lesniak has 224 receptions. Chandler Blake has 19 blocks to lead the team.
As a team, JCHS has 549 kills, 42 blocks, 178 serving aces, 607 digs, 496 assists and 581 receptions.
