The Jackson County volleyball team entered the week with a 20-1 record. The Panthers were set to play North Forsyth on Tuesday in a big region matchup.

Jackson County High School’s volleyball team improved to 20-1 on the season with a 3-1 victory over region opponent Apalachee last week.

The Lady Panthers’ match on Sept. 12 was one of the most-highly anticipated matches of the season, when they visited North Forsyth (results will be posted online). The Lady Panthers defeated North Forsyth in the Region 8 championship last season and both entered the match with undefeated records in region play. JCHS faces non-region power Mill Creek on Sept. 14.

