The Jefferson Dragons secured a huge region victory over the undefeated Loganville Red Devils.
The night started off with a class act by the Loganville Red Devils. When the captains met on the 50-yard line, the Red Devils presented the Dragons with a number two jersey with Elijah DeWitt’s name on the back and the entire team signed the jersey. Number two balloons were also seen flying on the visitor side bleachers.
The Dragons wasted no time putting seven on the board in the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter Chase Johnson causes a fumble and recovers the ball for the Dragons. Shortly after Sammy Brown plowed his way in the endzone to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Dragons continued to see success with their run game and Brown sprinted to the endzone for another Dragon touchdown, lengthening their lead to 21-0.
Right before the half Brown is able to sprint into the endzone for seven more to make the score 28-0 at the half.
In the third quarter Brown found a hole and sprinted 58 yards for his fifth touchdown of the night. Later in the fourth quarter he then sprints for a huge 98 yards to score his sixth touch down of the night giving the Dragons the 42-6 lead.
Jefferson’s defense stood out again, allowing only one touchdown on the night. The week before the defensive Dragons recorded a shutout against Flowery Branch.
Jefferson (6-2) will be back in action Friday evening at Heritage (2-6) for a region road game.
Brown led the Dragon offense with 377 yards and scored all six touchdowns on the night. Quarterback Max Aldridge went 7 for 12 with 103 yards.
