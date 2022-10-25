The Jefferson Dragons secured a huge region victory over the undefeated Loganville Red Devils.

The night started off with a class act by the Loganville Red Devils. When the captains met on the 50-yard line, the Red Devils presented the Dragons with a number two jersey with Elijah DeWitt’s name on the back and the entire team signed the jersey. Number two balloons were also seen flying on the visitor side bleachers.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.