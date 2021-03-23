When Kade Graves trotted out as Jackson County’s top singles player as a freshman, some of the Panthers’ foes didn’t think he was a legit No. 1.
He dispelled that notion rather quickly — and emphatically.
“I remember his first match, we were playing Hart County,” Jackson County tennis coach Wayne Brooks recalled. “And they were like, ‘Oh, he’s not the real No. 1. They’re stacking’ … He was just hitting the ball back-and-forth in warm-ups, and then he put a smack down on that boy, and they said, ‘Never mind.’”
Not much as changed for those playing on the other side of the net from Graves over the past four seasons, as he is fashioning a dominant close to a stellar prep career.
Graves, who owns a 54-6 high school record, is riding a 20-match winning streak that dates back to last season. That streak doesn’t come without some pressure for the talented senior.
“Yeah, there is some pressure to keep it up,” Graves said, “but I just go out there and don’t think about it and just play my game.”
Graves will close out the regular season over the next couple of weeks as the Panthers have matches with Greenbrier, Flowery Branch and St. Pius X.
Greenbrier boasts a strong No. 1 singles player, while non-region opponents Flowery Branch and St. Pius X will have standout No. 1 singles players as well as Graves tries to keep his unbeaten mark in tact.
Graves began playing tennis at age 11, when his family moved to the Traditions of Braselton subdivision, which fielded a youth tennis team. A soccer player at the time, Graves was convinced to join his older brother Kyle — a former Jackson County tennis standout — on the team and soon discovered he had talent with the racket.
Brotherly battles on the court over the years helped Graves mold his game.
“It was great because I could always go and hit with someone whenever I wanted,” he said, “and he always gave me tough competition.”
And Graves has been nothing short of dominant during his time on the high school court.
He’s approaching the school record for wins (58 held by Nick Bergeron) and has not surrendered more than three games in any set all season to his opponents. Graves, who was the Region 8-AAA Player of the Year as a freshman, has a strong chance to win 8-AAAAA Player of the Year as he exits high school.
He is 14-0 on the year.
“I’ll be really surprised if he’s not Player of the Year for the region,” said Brooks, who did, however, note Greenbrier’s top single player as the other contender.
Graves — who takes private lessons, plays in tournaments and practices with other players on his own time to build his game — said he takes the most pride in his serve.
“I just like hitting my serve and seeing where I can place it and how much spin I can put on it, and just how effective it can be,” he said.
Brooks said Graves has been working with an instructor, Ryan Kent, this year and has seen Graves take his game to another level.
“Where he was playing some of these people in three sets, he’s smoking them now,” Brooks said.
Graves said his goal is to finish the year unbeaten. He also wants to play tennis in college next year.
“I’m still deciding,” Graves said. “I’m still looking at schools, and I’m unsure. I’m trying to find the best fit, visiting some places.”
Meanwhile, Brooks, who has been able to almost pencil in a win at No. 1 singles in each match over the past four years, will soon have to bid farewell to his star player.
“Kade is just so special, and he’s going to be greatly and sorely missed,” the coach said.
But Brooks also has a message for major-college tennis coaches.
“I would say if a Division-I coach is out there and wants to tap into a gold mine … he’s your guy,” he said. “I can’t say enough praises for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.