The Jackson County Lady Panthers wrestling team capped the weekend off as Area Runner Ups. The Lady Panthers will be back in action this upcoming Friday in Stephens County for Sectionals.
"Before the girls took the mat I had told them that if they could walk out of there knowing that they fought hard and left it all on the mat, then they won for the day. These girls have so much grit and determination and each of them did exactly as I asked - to leave it all on the mat. We had some close matches that could have gone either way but they never gave up and battled to the bitter end. Proud is an understatement. Coach Muehling and I believe in these girls with our whole heart and know they will continue to toe that line and go to war with whom ever steps on the other side. Sectionals this week will be tough again but we truly believe that each of the girls will prevail," said Coach Melissa Krause.
