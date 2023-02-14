The Lady Panthers are coming off of a huge showing last weekend at sectionals. The Lady Panthers only took five wrestlers and two of those wrestlers were crowned champions.
Jackson County was only one of two schools to have two champions on the weekend. Lilly Chavis and Raven Cook were named champions. Alina Jurovschi was an alternate.The Lady Panthers placed fourth overall.
