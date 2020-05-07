Overcoming knee problems that threatened to end her career, former Jackson County softball player Joni Lott will play at play at Coastal Georgia this upcoming season.
Lott has suffered from a shifting knee cap that has destroyed the cartilage behind her knee. Lott attended the University of North Georgia this past year, but working with a surgeon about her knee problems helped clear a path to return to the softball field at Coastal Georgia.
She’s had surgery to shave down some of the more severely damaged cartilage and partially remove some of the lateral tendon.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t something that could be totally fixed at the time,” Lott said. “The problem now is the tremendous amount of scar tissue and inflammation that is built up, but this is what the doctor is working on.”
Lott explained her situation to the coaching staff at Coastal Georgia and was able to secure a spot on the Mariners’ roster this upcoming season.
The Mariners compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in the Sun Conference.
“Words cannot describe how excited I am to be playing again,” Lott said. “I thank God every day for giving me another opportunity to play the sport I love again. I think having to overcome my knee problem has made me mentally and physically stronger and has made me crave the sport even more.”
Lott helped Jackson County win a region title in 2017, hitting .424. She then hit .343 with three home runs and 24 RBIs as a senior in 2018.
