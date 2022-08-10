At the young age of seven Ashcraft had a burning passion for the sport of cheerleading. From recreation cheerleading, to competition cheerleading and now school cheerleading she has done it all.
“Cheerleading is just what I love to do. It’s like my outlet. I only have a brother so being able to cheer gave me my sisters,” Ashcraft said.
Being a cheerleader has always been an “adrenaline rush” for Ashcraft being that she is a flyer. “It’s just something fun for me,” Ashcraft expressed.
Cheerleading is usually all glitz and glamour but Ashcraft did experience an accident that was not. “During my freshman year I got a concussion and I was out for over a month. It was hard and I almost didn't get to compete with my team at state. I came back just before and was able to experience the state competition with my team,” Ashcraft explained.
Ashcraft recently competed in a competition that no other cheerleader at Jackson County High School has ever competed in. The GCAA cheerleader of the year competition.
“It was an honor. I’m the first cheerleader at my school to ever do this so it was me for everyone. It might not have turned out like I had hoped, but it was still a fun experience,” Ashcraft said.
It’s a surreal moment for Ashcraft being a senior and it hit her at the cheerleader of the year competition that this really is her last year in high school sports.
“It’s all a sad and happy situation at the same time. You only get nominated for this as a senior so it really made me realize that it was getting close to the end,” Ashcraft explained.
Ashcraft’s proudest moment of her career is also the cheerleader of the year competition. “Making it in the top 30 was a big deal. So many people from school were watching me on the livestream and support like that makes you proud to cheer for the school you go to. This was the moment I felt most accomplished in my career,” Ashcraft expressed.
The most rewarding part of being a cheerleader for Ashcraft is being able to be a leader on and off the field. Not only for her team, but the younger generation of cheerleaders as well.
“I’ve always been a leader and I like to lead my team and little girls in a positive way. I think that’s what leadership is all about. Just constantly being positive all the time. If you’re not a positive leader nobody is going to remember the impact you had,” Ashcraft said.
It’s a rewarding feeling for Ashcraft being able to set an example for the little girls who watch her cheer. It’s even more rewarding for her to be able to coach them.
“Shara Spry inspired me to start competition cheering and to start tumbling classes. She saw the potential in me. Now I help her coach the little girls so it is kind of like a full circle moment,” Ashcraft stated.
The Jackson County Cheerleading program has prepared Ashcraft for what’s to expect while being a cheerleader but also prepared her as a person.
“It’s taught me a lot of leadership qualities and how to overcome obstacles. It has taught me how to lead an environment in a positive way. Really just how to deal with situations in the best possible way,” Ashcraft explained.
Being positive comes easy when you have a coach that is always uplifting and positive. Ashcraft admires her cheerleading coach Wayne Brooks for that.
“He’s a really positive person. He always finds the positive in everything. He constantly encourages us in all that we do. In life, he’s a very reliable person that you can go to with anything. He’s super supportive too. I just think all these are good qualities,” Ashcraft expressed.
According to Ashcraft this is the most potential she and her team have had since freshman year and she hopes to be able to achieve great things with her team this upcoming season.
We haven’t been to state since my freshman year so I want to make it to state again, preferably win state. I know this team has the potential to make it there,” Ashcraft said.
