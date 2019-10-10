Jackson County’s margin for error to reach the state playoffs grew a little slimmer last week with a loss, and coach Rich McWhorter doesn’t temper the importance of this week’s opportunity.
The Panthers (2-4, 0-2 Region 8-AAA) will host Monroe Area (4-2, 1-1 Region 8-AAA) Friday (Oct. 11) at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s huge,” McWhorter said. “It’s a gigantic game for us, just as it is for them. I think we’re both probably kind of in the same boat. We kind of need this game … They’ve got some guys that have been on the end of some big wins. They’ve got that going for them. I’m just trying to get our guys believing we can win, believing that we deserve to win and to try to finish things out.”
Jackson County fell to 0-2 in region play after a narrow 20-17 loss against Morgan County last Friday (Oct. 4). The Panthers received the ball with just over three minutes left, but could not sustain a drive to win the game.
The team has dropped three straight games since a 31-0 win over Lumpkin County Sept. 6.
Monroe Area won the region title last year during a 12-1 campaign but was hit with some losses due to graduation, the biggest being prolific quarterback Chandler Byron. Byron ran for 2,795 yards last season and threw for 1,332 yards.
The Purple Hurricanes are off to a 4-2 start this year, nevertheless. They had seven different players score in last week’s (Oct. 4) win over East Jackson in a game they led 42-0 at halftime.
Monroe Area’s offense is led by quarterback Selatian Straughter, who threw for 208 yards on 12-of-16 passing in a 56-7 win over East Jackson. He’s thrown for 691 yards on the year. He’s also valuable in the running game. Straughter rushed for 91 yards last week and has 364 yards on the ground for the season.
“He’s a fantastic football player,” McWhorter said. “In high school football, it’s great to have that guy that can be that extra running back or be that guy that can throw the ball. I think having that dual threat kind of guy is a lot of fun to have. He’s a great player. I know he replaced a great player, but he’s a good one.”
McWhorter said Monroe Area’s offensive skill players resemble what his team saw against Morgan County last week.
“They can hurt you out of the backfield, they can hurt you at the wide-receiver position, and, again, the offensive line is really good,” he said. “I felt last week our defensive line got somewhat neutralized with the exception of maybe Andrew King, one of our defensive tackles.”
But the biggest impact player might be on the defensive side of the ball with Jontavious “Charlie” Jackson. McWhorter raved about the 6-4, 295-pound defensive tackle’s ability. When he saw film of Jackson, McWhorter said he immediately called his offensive line coach.
“I said, ‘What are we going to do? This kid is as good as I’ve seen,’ … If he’s not on everybody’s (recruiting) radar, something is wrong,” McWhorter said.
Jackson not only holds down the middle of the of the Purple Hurricanes defensive front, he can also run down ball carriers and make tackles. McWhorter said the damage Jackson does on the defensive line “is impressive.”
“He’s going to present some real problems for us,” he said. “That’s not what we need. We create enough of our own problems on offense without having him. We’re a defensive football team right now, and thank goodness for our defense and for the job they do. We’ve got to try to figure out a way to get some offense generated.”
McWhorter, who saw Monroe Area play in the quarterfinals last year, said the Purple Hurricanes are “very, very well coached.”
“They don’t make a lot of mistakes,” he said. “It seems like that’s kind of still where we’re at — just trying to clean some things up.”
McWhorter said he knows that things are new to his players this year in the first season under a new coaching staff. But the coach also said he wants to see improvement every day from his team — and results.
McWhorter said last Friday’s (Oct. 4) loss was “really frustrating.” He said his team must take advantage of opportunities to knock off teams like Morgan County when given the chance.
“Morgan County was probably a better team than us, but if we sit around and wait for teams that, ‘Hey, we’re better than them, we can win,’ then we’re going to be waiting a lot,” he said.
In addition to being unable to produce a game-winning score last week, Jackson County continues to make pre-play penalties which frustrates the coach, though practices have gone well.
“Monday through Thursday, we practice well and we do things really well, and then all of a sudden you turn the lights on, and it’s like we don’t recognize these guys … We’re not getting it transferred from practice to the reps to actual play,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter said he’ll continue to look at himself first and the staff to make sure “we’re doing things the right way” and examine how things are taught in practice.
He hopes things begin to turn around in this week’s game.
“We want to play well,” McWhorter said. “We want to start off well, play well and finish well. And we haven’t got there yet.”
