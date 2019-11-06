The Jackson County swimming program opened with a combined ninth-place finish out of 15 teams at the Habersham Central Invitational Saturday (Nov. 2).
The girls’ squad finished eighth, and the boys took 10th.
Individual highlights included:
•Emily Giles — sixth, girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:48.02); fourth, 100-yard freestyle (1:04.16).
•Desi Quiles — fourth, girls’ 50-yard freestyle (27.61); third, 100-yard butterfly (1:06.56).
•Madelyn English — 13th, girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:24.81).
•Lane Galloway — 10th, boys’ 100-yard freestyle (1:03.88)
•Christian Honeycutt — 10th, boys’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.83); 12th, 50-yard freestyle (27.78).
