The Jackson County girls cross country team recently finished as Region8 AAAAAA runner ups and will advance to the state meet. Erin O'Brien finished first for the Panthers and second overall in the meet. The Panthers had three top 10 finishes. Erin O'Brien in second, Anna Warren in eighth and Morgan Eldridge in ninth. Ingrid Casillas finished 14th and Jordan Starling finished 18th.
The boys ran their best race of the season but came up short of qualifying for the state meet.
