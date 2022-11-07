IMG_0812.JPG

Pictured above is the 2022 Panthers competition cheerleading team with their coaches. 

 Photo from Jackson County Panther Athletics Twitter page

The Panthers competition cheerleading season was cut short of a state appearance. Jackson County scored their highest score of the year which was 24 points more than last season but fell short of making it in the top 16.

