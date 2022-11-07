The Jackson County girls Cross Country team placed 16th over the weekend in the State 6A meet held in Carrollton, GA. Erin O,Brien finished 14th overall and was the top finisher from Region 8-6A. Anna Warren finished 56th, Morgan Eldridge 114th, Ingrid Casillas 133rd, Jordan Starling 154th, Aubrey Rogers 162nd and Destiny Snapp 167th
The Panthers will return their entire team next season.
