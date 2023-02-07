The Jackson County Panthers were recently crowned Region 8-AAAAAA Runner ups. The Panthers had eight finalist and four champions. 13 Panthers advanced to sectionals this upcoming weekend at Lanier.
106: Jose Pacheco- Champion
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Jackson County Panthers were recently crowned Region 8-AAAAAA Runner ups. The Panthers had eight finalist and four champions. 13 Panthers advanced to sectionals this upcoming weekend at Lanier.
106: Jose Pacheco- Champion
113: Dom Thompson- Champion
120: Dylan Jurovschi- Finalist
126: Toby Jurovschi- Finalist
132: Ramon Castillo- Champion
138: Cameron Weatherly- Finalist
144: Beau Hoffman- Third
150: Zack Scott- Third
157: Xavier Cepican- Champion
165: David Warr- Third
175: Holden Gilstrap- Fourth
195: Ethan Logan- Finalist
215: Josue Mendoza- Third
"I am so proud of both of our teams and how they competed this weekend. Our main focus for the weekend was to compete with confidence and I believe that we achieved that. On the boys side, to qualify 13 out of 14 was fantastic and then to get to the medal round and keep winning was awesome. The last week of practice has been great and I feel that we are beginning to peak at the right time. Our athletes believe in their stuff and are executing nicely. We have to have another great week of practice, make some fine tune adjustments and get ready to go to battle again this upcoming weekend," said head coach Jason Powers.
"The next stage is going to be tougher as it should be, but we have been preparing for this all year. We set up a difficult schedule to make sure we are ready to compete at our best this time of year. This weekend is going to be about edging out touch matches and wrestling through adversity. I have a lot of faith in our wrestlers that we will do exactly that and we will have another great week of wrestling. Wrestling a 16 person bracket in one day requires you to reset quickly after a win or a loss. You can't live in the last match, you have to get ready for the next match as it is the most important match that you have," explained Powers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.