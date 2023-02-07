IMG_4156.jpg

Pictured above are members of the Jackson County Wrestling program and coaches.

 Photo courtesy of JC Panther Wrestling Twitter Page.

The Jackson County Panthers were recently crowned Region 8-AAAAAA Runner ups. The Panthers had eight finalist and four champions. 13 Panthers advanced to sectionals this upcoming weekend at Lanier.

106: Jose Pacheco- Champion

