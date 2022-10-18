The Jackson County competition cheerleading team are currently in their first year in the 6A division and are seeing immense success. “Our competition cheer has done very well so far. We compete against powerhouses like Allatoona, Houston County, South Effingham, Johns Creek and Lanier,” head coach Wayne Brooks stated.
The Panthers have won one competition thus far, beating Habersham Central and Alpharetta at the North Forsyth competition. The Panthers scored their highest score all season this past weekend at Seckinger.
