HARTWELL — Hart County’s Malachi Thomas scored on a 55-yard punt return the first time he got his hands on the ball and proceeded to make the rest of the night a personal highlight reel.
Thomas scored three touchdowns — one on special teams, one receiving, one rushing — as the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs routed Jackson County 56-13 in Hartwell Friday in the region opener for both teams.
Jackson County (2-3, 0-1 in Region 8-AAA) will look to bounce back next Friday when it hosts Morgan County.
Thomas went for 174 total yards (96 rushing, 74 receiving) on just 12 plays from scrimmage against the Panthers as the Bulldogs moved to 5-0.
His 55-yard punt return for a touchdown gave Hart County a 7-0 lead just one minute and two seconds into the game and the Bulldogs never looked back. In addition to his special teams score, Thomas caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hart County quarterback Luke Lee and ripped off a 60-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half.
The Bulldog junior had three other touchdowns negated by penalties.
Hart County also got a pair of touchdowns from J’Len Lackey (five-yard and one-yard run) and scores from Preston Mewborn (27-yard catch), Malachi Kelly (14-yard catch) and Scooter Harper (23-yard run).
Lee went 11-of-20 for 201 yards with three touchdown passes on the night.
Hart County led 28-0 before Jackson County got on the board.
Jake Stinchcomb threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bo Reeves to give the Panthers points with just 38 second left before halftime. Stinchcomb had two other big completions on the drive — a 30-yarder to Reeves and a 21-yarder to Markel Oliver on fourth down — to set up the score. The drive covered 67 yards on eight plays.
Stinchcomb finished 8-of-21 for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Trey Ransom provided the only other points for the Panthers. With Jackson County trailing 42-7 in the third quarter, the sophomore running back was wrapped up at the line of scrimmage by a Hart County defender but broke free and bolted 76 yards for a touchdown.
Ransom led the Panthers with 93 yards on six carries.
Jackson County was held to 171 yards of total offense.
