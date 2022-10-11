The Jackson County Panthers fell short 43-7 to the Shiloh Generals last Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-2 in region play and remain fourth in region 8 AAAAAA.
The Panthers struggled to find their rhythm during the game. The Shiloh defense limited the Panther offense tremendously and only allowed them to find the end zone once.
Shiloh led Jackson County during the first quarter and continued to score throughout the second quarter. The Panthers only touchdown of the night came from the wildcat formation. MJ Spurlin took the snap and ran it straight up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown run.
With just under seven minutes left in the half the Generals led the Panthers 13-7. Shiloh continued to build their momentum throughout the second quarter and had a huge 35-7 lead against the Panthers at the half.
Nothing happened for the Generals or the Panthers in the third quarter. Shiloh managed to find the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter to bring their score to 43-7.
The Panthers return to action Oct. 21 in Sugar Hill against the Lanier Longhorns. The Panthers will be looking to pick up a region win.
