The Jackson County Panthers fell short 43-7 to the Shiloh Generals last Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-2 in region play and remain fourth in region 8 AAAAAA.

The Panthers struggled to find their rhythm during the game. The Shiloh defense limited the Panther offense tremendously and only allowed them to find the end zone once.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.