The fans and student section showed up early and loud to Panther Stadium for the first region game of the year. The stands were close to being completely full for the Panthers.
The Jackson County Panthers fell short to the North Forsyth Raiders 14-3 Friday evening in a defensive battle.
The first quarter remained scoreless for both the Panthers and the Raiders. A defensive battle was being fought by both teams.
Not far into the second quarter Brice Rogers put three on the board for the Panthers with a 20-yard field goal. At the end of the half the Panthers led 3-0.
After half both teams continued to battle for the end zone. Going into the fourth quarter the Panthers still led 3-0.
Despite a great effort defensively from the Panthers the Raiders found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to top the Panthers 14-3.
Quarterback Chase Berrong went 20 for 31 with 158 yards. The Panthers only rushed for 18 yards on the night and had 157 receiving yards.
Cooper Galley led the Panther defense with 17 solo tackles. Not far behind was Daniel Stites with 14 solo tackles and Peyton Scott with 11. Matthew Whaley had two interceptions for the Panthers.
