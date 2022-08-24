The Jackson County Panthers fell short to the Dawson County Tigers, 28-21, Friday night on the road in Dawsonville.
Panther quarterback Chase Berrong had a successful night throwing for 163 yards for three touchdowns. Berrong added 55 rushing yards on attempts.
Markel Oliver led the wide receivers with 2 catches for 76 yards and one 54-yard touchdown. M.J. Spurlin recorded three catches for 25 yards including one 5-yard touchdown. Jaydan Hibbert caught two passes for 28 yards including one touchdown for 24 yards.
The Panthers (0-1) will be back home this Friday night against the Duluth Wildcats (1-0), which routed M.L. King 35-0 last week.
