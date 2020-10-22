A fully-healed La’Travious Ransom has been welcome sight for Jackson County – but not so much for opposing defenses.
The Jackson County junior running back has rushed for 557 yards through the halfway point of the season, including a 145-yard effort against Clarke Central in the Panthers’ most recent game.
“I feel more explosive this year, because last year I got hurt,” Ransom said. “So, I wanted to come back stronger, and I feel like I’m doing pretty good.”
Ransom was lost in the sixth game of the year in 2019 against Monroe Area with a hip injury and missed the final three games of the season. But now he’s making up for lost time.
He opened his junior comeback campaign with a 152-yard effort Sept. 4 against West Hall, the first of three 100-yard nights for him this season. He ran for 104 yards Sept. 25 against Franklin County and then had his 145-yard showing against Clarke Central on Oct. 9. Ransom went for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ region-opening win over Walnut Grove back on Oct. 2.
“Any good running back has great vision, and Tre is no exception,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said. “He has great vision. He can see things developing, run off the blocks, play off the blocks, that sort of thing. Great balance, a lot things you want in a running back.”
But McWhorter is quick to point to the offensive front — made up of Holden Gilstrap, Tyler Vaughn, Cody Baugh, Jonathan Lindquist and Evan Rosser — that's clearing a path for Ransom, as well as H-back Bailey Hamm, who had a big night blocking against Clarke Central.
“The combination of all that put together, we’re running the ball really well,” McWhorter said.
Ransom, who is on pace for a 1,000-yard season, is equally quick to credit the guys up front.
“Mainly, it’s because of the offensive line,” Ransom said. “We go to the weight room, work hard and we just communicate.”
Ransom’s junior-year production comes on the heels of his strongest summer in the weight room, according to McWhorter. Ransom also made strides with his speed running track this past spring (albeit a shortened season due to teh COVID-19 pandemic).
Ransom, who lists the bruising Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans as one of his favorite running backs, hopes to rush for over 1,000 yards this season after missing out on the mark last year.
“Because last year I think I would have done it if I didn’t get hurt,” he said.
Beyond his ability as a football player, Ransom is “an awesome guy to be around” and is strong in the classroom, according to McWhorter.
“Everybody — everybody on the team — loves Tre,” McWhorter said.
The Panthers, who continue region play Friday (Oct. 23) against Johnson-Gainesville, hope the strides in the running game with Ransom begin adding up to more points. Jackson County’s offense is averaging 15.8 points per game through five games.
“We’ve just got to start getting the ball in the end zone, but we’re excited about the direction we’re going,” McWhorter said.
And Ransom is optimistic the Panthers can run the table the rest of the way in region play.
“If we work hard, and we keep working hard in the weight room, we’ll pull it off,” he said.
PANTHERS TO FACE WINLESS JOHNSON FRIDAY
Jackson County, after a week off, returns to region play against a program struggling through its first six games of 2020.
The Panthers host 0-6 region opponent Johnson-Gainesville Friday (Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.). The Knights have been outscored 162-14 in three region losses and 297-17 overall. Despite its struggles, Johnson-Gainesville is a well-coached team, according to McWhorter.
“We don’t ever feel like we’re ever good enough to overlook anybody,” he said. “But they’ve really looked well coached — their scheme, their alignment, the things they’re doing. Very, very well coached and they play hard. They’ve got some nice players.”
