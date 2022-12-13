The Jackson County Panthers wrestling team recently finished seventh as a team out of 12 schools at the McCallie Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
The Panthers had five individual placers:
106- Lucas Jurovschi (fifth place)
113- Jose Pacheco (fourth place)
120- Domynic Thompson (fifth place)
138- Ramon Castillo (fifth place)
160- Xavier Cepican (second place)
The Panthers will be back in action this upcoming weekend at the Keen Invitational hosted by Jefferson High School at the Arena.
