The Jackson County Panthers recently fell to the Gainesville Elephants 51-0 to end their 2022 football season. The Panthers had a roller coaster of a season going 3-7 overall and 2-4 in region play. The Panthers were fifth in their region and fell just short of a state playoff appearance.
Together as a team the Panthers had 1,212 rushing yards on the season and 1,385 receiving yards. MJ Spurlin led the Panthers in rushing yards with 748, total points with 60 and 10 total touchdowns. The Panthers had 684 tackles on the season, recording 20 sacks. Peyton Scott led the team in total tackles with 92 and Jesse Combs led the team with sacks with 7.
