CUMMING — Jackson County had no interest in moral victories. But the Panthers can perhaps build on a fourth quarter during which it lit up the scoreboard in a furious rally.
R.J. Knapp, in his first start at quarterback, threw two final-quarter touchdown passes and ran for another as Jackson County's comeback fell just short in a 42-35 loss at North Forsyth Friday (Sept. 15).
The Panthers (2-3) trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Jackson County played the entire second half of its region opener without leading rusher M.J. Spurlin, who suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and departed.
Yet, the Panthers had a chance to tie late, driving to the North Forsyth 34 before a Zach Alvarez interception with 1:37 left sealed the win for the Raiders.
"We were missing our bell cow, and our guys did not quit," Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs said, referencing the loss of Spurlin. "Credit North Forsyth. They're a good football team.
"I think the difference tonight, what you saw, is they're a team that is used to being in this situation, and we're a team that probably grew up in the second half and hope to find ourselves in the situation again."
The key stretch in the ballgame came late in the second quarter and early in the third when North Forsyth scored 22 straight points to turn a 14-13 deficit into a 35-14 lead. North Forsyth quarterback Elijah Seaney threw three touchdown passes in that stretch, the first to Brady Holbrook with 1:22 left in the half and then a 30-yarder to Walker Roberts as time expired in the half.
"If you're looking at a turning point, it was the last couple minutes of the first half," Mobbs said. "The last play, we got to get lined up. I should have taken a timeout. Again, I'm always going to look at things I could have done better."
Seaney opened the third quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Nate Gravitt to increase the lead to 35-14, which would hold until a wild fourth quarter.
"We could have laid down, and that could have been 42-14, and we chose not to," Mobbs said.
Knapp, a sophomore, railed the Panthers with a pair of touchdown passes to Jaydan Hibbert, 11 and 24 yards, to cut North Forsyth's lead to 35-28 with 8:57 left in the game.
"He has the ability to make big-time plays, and we saw that tonight," Mobbs said when asked about Hibbert's play. "He's come a long. He and M.J. are good buddies. I think M.J. making plays has kind of rubbed off on him a little bit."
A Seaney 1-yard quarterback with 6:36 left moved the lead to 42-28, but Jackson County kept the pressure on with a touchdown drive that ended with Knapp scoring on a 1-yard keeper of his own with 4:47 remaining. Hibbert set up the score, catching a pass from Knapp that went for 48 yards down to the Raider 2-yard line.
Jackson County produced some fireworks early.
Down 7-0 in the first quarter, placekicker Brice Rodgers lined up to attempt a 50-yard field goal but instead threw a pass to a wide-open Elijah Ling, who raced for a 33-yard score.
The Panthers took their only lead of the night in the second quarter when Acoreon McClure — in place of the injured Spurlin — scored from one yard out to give the Panthers a 14-13 edge with 3:24 left before halftime.
Jackson County hosts Apalachee (0-5) next Friday.
North Forsyth 42, Jackson Co. 35
North Forsyth — Jacob Shirley 1-yard run (PAT good), 3:51
Jackson County — Elijah Ling 33-yard pass from Brice Rodgers (Rodgers PAT good), 0:21
North Forsyth — Darron Parry 2-yard run (2-pt. attempt failed) 7:11
Jackson County — Acoreon McClure 1-yard run (Rodgers’ kick), 3:24
North Forsyth — Brady Holbrook 25-yard pass from Elijah Seaney (PAT good), 1:22
North Forsyth — Walker Roberts 30-yard pass from Seaney (2-point attempt good), 0:00
North Forsyth — Nate Gravitt 30-yard pass from Seaney (PAT good), 10:05
Jackson County — Jaydan Hibbert 11-yard pass from R.J. Knapp (Rodgers kick), 11:53
Jackson County — Hibbert 24-yard pass from Knapp (Rodgers kick), 8:57
North Forsyth — Seaney 1-yard run (PAT good), 6:36
Jackson County — Knapp1-yard run (Rodgers kick), 4:47
