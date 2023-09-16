Jaydan Hibbert

Jaydan Hibbert scores on one of his two touchdown receptions Friday (Sept. 15) in the Panthers' 42-35 loss to North Forsyth.

CUMMING — Jackson County had no interest in moral victories. But the Panthers can perhaps build on a fourth quarter during which it lit up the scoreboard in a furious rally.

R.J. Knapp, in his first start at quarterback, threw two final-quarter touchdown passes and ran for another as Jackson County's comeback fell just short in a 42-35 loss at North Forsyth Friday (Sept. 15).

