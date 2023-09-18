The Jackson County volleyball team dropped three of five matches in a tough Saturday (Sept. 16) tournament at Lakepoint featuring multiple ranked teams.
The Panthers (23-5) suffered setbacks to Walton (25-18, 25-19), Hillgrove (25-23, 25-16) and Sequoyah (17-25, 25-20, 12-15) before beating Houston County (25-19, 25-9) and Sequoyah 25-15, 25-20) in a rematch.
Hillgrove is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, and Walton is ranked No. 7 in Class AAAAAAA. Sequoyah is ranked No. 9 in Class AAAAAA.
•Vs. Walton: Ruthie Fowler, 9 kills; Paisley Gillespie, 10 digs; Sydney McCutcheon, 16 assists
•Vs. Hillgrove: Fowler, 7 kills; Gillespie, 8 digs; McCutcheon, 13 assists.
•Vs. Sequoyah: Gillespie, 16 kills and 9 digs; Leskiak, 12 digs; Fowler, 10 digs; McCutcheon, 24 assists
•Vs. Houston County: Gillespie, 10 kills; Lesniak, 8 digs; McCutcheon, 15 assists
•Vs. Sequoyah (match No. 2): stats unavailable
Jackson County was set to take on Gainesville on Monday (Sept. 18) at home, followed by a Thursday (5 p.m.) match at North Hall.
