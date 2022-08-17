The Jackson County Panthers continue to steer in the right direction under the leadership of head coach Rich McWhorter. The Panthers are continuing to win more games as each season passes by and are not losing focus of the big prize at the end.
“Every year you want to get better and better each and every week and see improvement. Hopefully by getting better and it showing on Friday nights will equate to more wins,” McWhorter said.
The Panthers went 4-6 during the 2020 season and added an extra win in the 2021 season to finish off as 5-6 and even went to the first round of state playoffs.
Jackson County moved up to Region 8 AAAAAA this upcoming season and are facing some unknowns with the teams they will be facing.
“We are playing nine teams that we are seeing for the first time this year. It is a big unknown in the schedule because we do not know a lot about them yet other than the film we can collect,” McWhorter stated.
Coach McWhorter is proud of how his team has come together because it is something they have been looking for over several years.
“I have really liked the way our team has come together. A lot of that had to do with a great group of seniors that are now gone so it will be whether or not these seniors now can step in and replace the leadership. The depth of the program comes from our junior class so it will be interesting to see how a small group of seniors can lead a team of 130 plus kids,” McWhorter explained.
The Panthers are heavily relying on throwing the ball this season according to McWhorter.
“I do not think it is a big secret that we’re throwing the ball really about every down. We feel like our passing game gives us the best chance to be successful. We feel that our talent is at the receiver position and the quarter back position. We feel like that at the line of scrimmage we probably could not hold up in the run game,” McWhorter stated.
Chase Berrong is the starting guy for the Panthers and will help lead the offense down the field but he is not the only guy on the radar.
“Chase is going to be the guy that we are going to rely on heavily and rely on his development. Zach Scott is returning and did a nice job on JV. He is going to be our backup this year but he also has the ability to play a lot of other positions,” McWhorter said.
Defensively Coach McWhorter explained he was “excited” to return some of their big defensive players. He did make note that the Panthers linebackers are going to have to step up this season and stated that the safeties would be new.
As far as the strength on the team goes Coach McWhorter feels as if the strength comes from the defense.
“Positionally I feel that our strength of our football team is our defensive line, linebackers and then the secondary. So really the defensive side of the ball. Opposite to the question would be the offense. Lost some great receivers and got a new quarterback. I think one sides a strength and one is a concern and hopefully they will both get to where they need to be,” McWhorter explained.
One of the biggest things Coach McWhorter admires about this team is that they do not have many bad days.
“One thing I like about this group a lot is that they do not have a lot of bad days. They do not have a lot of bad days in practice or the weight room. So I think that I feel like we are getting better each day,” McWhorter said.
Repetition is a big thing for Coach McWhorter and his team as far as getting better and seeing that needed improvement each and every day.
“We have seen a lot of improvement here by so many repetitions. By just doing the same thing over and over and just getting better at it. Defensively I do not know if you ever get fully installed because you are having to adapt it each week to what you are seeing offensively,” McWhorter stated.
