The Jackson County Panthers continue to steer in the right direction under the leadership of head coach Rich McWhorter. The Panthers are continuing to win more games as each season passes by and are not losing focus of the big prize at the end.

“Every year you want to get better and better each and every week and see improvement. Hopefully by getting better and it showing on Friday nights will equate to more wins,” McWhorter said.

